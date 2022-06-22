On the market for offers in excess of £1.2m with Armitstead Barnett, this Grade II-listed four-bed property features original characteristics such as exposed brick wall and beams, stone-flagged floors, and hardwood windows as well as we living room with brick chimney, a quaint bespoke staircase, a dining kitchen with breakfast bar, a study, a master bedroom with en suite, and grounds featuring not only the equestrian facilities, but a patio and lawn too. Take a look around...
Magical four-bed Lancashire equestrian property with original features and stunning kitchen on the market for £1.2m
This wonderful equestrian property includes a spacious detached home, a range of stables, a floodlit manège, and eight grazing enclosures.
By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 1:47 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 1:47 pm
Page 1 of 4