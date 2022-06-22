Magical four-bed Lancashire equestrian property with original features and stunning kitchen on the market for £1.2m

On the market for offers in excess of £1.2m with Armitstead Barnett, this Grade II-listed four-bed property features original characteristics such as exposed brick wall and beams, stone-flagged floors, and hardwood windows as well as we living room with brick chimney, a quaint bespoke staircase, a dining kitchen with breakfast bar, a study, a master bedroom with en suite, and grounds featuring not only the equestrian facilities, but a patio and lawn too. Take a look around...