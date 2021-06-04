Magical and secluded four-bed countryside cottage with original features and equestrian facilities on the market for £800,000
Tucked away and secluded, this home is the ultimate getaway.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:59 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:33 pm
On the market for £800,000 with Reeds Rains, this four-bed Charnock Richard property sits in around three-and-a-half acres of land and features a range of original characteristics, spacious rooms, a dining room, a fitted kitchen, a master bedroom with en suite, and gardens with patio area and a paddock with stable and tack room. Take a look around...
