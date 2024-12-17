Luxury 4 bed Leyland family home perfect for modern living with EV charger hits the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024

Located in a sought-after area and set back from the road, this home is an immediate eye-catcher.

On the market for £397,000 with Purplebricks, this imposing family home is ideal for modern living. Located in Leyland, it not only provides off-road parking for multiple vehicles, but it also boasts excellent local amenities, public transport provision, and motorway links.

The interior is maintained to a high standard and features an entrance hall, lounge/snug, additional reception room, ground-floor study (or potential 5th bedroom), modern kitchen/diner with a utility space, and a door leading to the garden and garage.

Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a main bedroom with a shower en-suite, and a family bathroom. Externally, the private and enclosed rear garden includes an outbuilding currently used as a gym, which could also serve as a home office or hobby room.

Additional features include a garage with electrics, off-road parking with an electric hook-up for a caravan or camper, and an EV charging point.

Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks) | Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks) | Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks) | Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks) | Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

5. Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks) | Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

6. Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks) | Slater Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

