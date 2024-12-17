This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £397,000 with Purplebricks, this imposing family home is ideal for modern living. Located in Leyland, it not only provides off-road parking for multiple vehicles, but it also boasts excellent local amenities, public transport provision, and motorway links.
The interior is maintained to a high standard and features an entrance hall, lounge/snug, additional reception room, ground-floor study (or potential 5th bedroom), modern kitchen/diner with a utility space, and a door leading to the garden and garage.
Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a main bedroom with a shower en-suite, and a family bathroom. Externally, the private and enclosed rear garden includes an outbuilding currently used as a gym, which could also serve as a home office or hobby room.
Additional features include a garage with electrics, off-road parking with an electric hook-up for a caravan or camper, and an EV charging point.
