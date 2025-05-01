Look inside this brilliant family house for sale in Belfast, with big bedrooms, sun room and generous gardens

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 1st May 2025, 17:17 BST

This lovely family home in Belfast boasts no shortage of space, with three reception rooms and a sun room.

The semi-detached house on Oldpark Road, in a popular residential area of north Belfast, also has three good-sized double bedrooms upstairs.

And outside there are generous gardens to the front and rear of the property, which has a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000.

The house is listed for sale on Zoopla, with Express Estate Agency.

The main bedroom in this three-bedroom family home on Oldpark Road, Belfast, with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000

1. Bedroom 1

The main bedroom in this three-bedroom family home on Oldpark Road, Belfast, with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000 | Zoopla/Express Estate Agency Photo: Zoopla/Express Estate Agency

The back garden of this three-bedroom family home on Oldpark Road, Belfast, with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000

2. Garden

The back garden of this three-bedroom family home on Oldpark Road, Belfast, with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000 | Zoopla/Express Estate Agency Photo: Zoopla/Express Estate Agency

The front of this three-bedroom family home on Oldpark Road, Belfast, with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000

3. Kerb appeal

The front of this three-bedroom family home on Oldpark Road, Belfast, with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000 | Zoopla/Express Estate Agency Photo: Zoopla/Express Estate Agency

The lounge in this three-bedroom family home on Oldpark Road, Belfast, with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000

4. Lounge

The lounge in this three-bedroom family home on Oldpark Road, Belfast, with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000 | Zoopla/Express Estate Agency Photo: Zoopla/Express Estate Agency

The second bedroom in this three-bedroom family home on Oldpark Road, Belfast, with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000

5. Bedroom 2

The second bedroom in this three-bedroom family home on Oldpark Road, Belfast, with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000 | Zoopla/Express Estate Agency Photo: Zoopla/Express Estate Agency

The sun room in this three-bedroom family home on Oldpark Road, Belfast, with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000

6. Sun room

The sun room in this three-bedroom family home on Oldpark Road, Belfast, with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000 | Zoopla/Express Estate Agency Photo: Zoopla/Express Estate Agency

