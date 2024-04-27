But, despite the mortgages swelling and interest rates ballooning, there are still places in Lancashire where the average house price is not only sub-£150,000, but below even £120,000.

According to the latest Office for National Statistics data, these are the cheapest places to live in Lancashire based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023.

Featuring every region in our great county, from Blackburn to Wyre, the list also features the UK area with the cheapest house price in the country - Burnley at £116,000.