A Lancashire town has been branded a ‘price hotspot’ after the value of the average house rose by 7% in the past year alone.

According to new data released by national estate agents charting the most and least expensive seaside locations in the UK, the Lancashire town of Heysham on the edge of Morecambe Bay is one of the hottest coastal areas in terms of recent average house price increases, with prices having risen by 7% since last year.

Glamorous Sandbanks in Poole, Dorset has been identified as the most expensive seaside area to buy a home with an average price tag of nearly £1.6m. At that price, you could buy nearly 14 homes in Saltcoats in Ayrshire, Scotland, which was found to be the least expensive seaside location in the study, with an average property asking price of just £114,365.

“Whilst the pandemic-driven surge for seaside areas has calmed down and reversed back to more normal levels, areas around Great Britain’s coast continue to be popular with many people,” said Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert. “Particularly at this time of year, many people consider what a home by the sea and away from the hustle and bustle of a city could look like, or perhaps explore estate agents’ windows while on holiday.”

Nathan Emerson, CEO at property professionals’ body Propertymark, added: “Whilst many homeowners will no doubt be happy to see their homes increasing in value in these coastal locations, many locals who aspire to one day live where they have grown up will be unable to do so as prices increase and become further out of reach.”

10 most expensive seaside areas, according to Rightmove, with the average asking price:

1. Sandbanks, Dorset, £1,582,331

2. Canford Cliffs, Dorset, £1,242,181

3. Milford On Sea, Hampshire, £751,442

4. Padstow, Cornwall, £678,058

5. Lymington, Hampshire, £603,312

6. Barton On Sea, Hampshire, £562,609

7. Budleigh Salterton, Devon, £542,005

8. Lime Regis, Dorset, £521,932

9. Sidmouth, Devon, £501,099

10. Sandgate, Kent, £495,009

10 least expensive seaside areas, according to Rightmove, with the average asking price:

1. Saltcoats, Ayrshire, £114,365

2. Easington, County Durham, £122,520

3. Peterlee, County Durham, £124,593

4. Ashington, Northumberland, £132,660

5. Bootle, Merseyside, £133,197

6. Grimsby, Lincolnshire, £135,951

7. Girvan, Ayrshire, £139,547

8. Maryport, Cumbria, £140,437

9. Workington, Cumbria, £141,765

10. Hartlepool, County Durham, £146,674

