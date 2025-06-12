Just look at the windows in this stunning period flat for sale in Blackpool

How many times do you go past the iconic Admiral Point building? Well now is your opportunity to live in it!

On the market with Entwistle Green, this three bed flat in the Grade II listed former Miners' Convalescent Home, which opened in 1927, has a guide price of £210,000.

Covering a total floor area of 147.8m2, this is a beautifully preserved traditional flat that has been completely modernized to the highest standards - “offering a perfect blend of timeless architectural charm and contemporary luxury” according to the estate agents.

The flat boasts two large reception rooms, the first being a huge lounge/dining room complete with floor length windows and the second a modern kitchen.

There are then three well-sized bedrooms, all impressively with their own en-suite bathroom.

Residents can enjoy the beautifully landscaped communal gardens whilst the flat itself is entirely private, with secure entry and dedicated resident parking.

Take a look around this unique period flat below...

The flat lies within this historical building

Admiral Point flat 1

The flat lies within this historical building | Entwistle Green

The hallway

Admiral Point flat 2

The hallway | Entwistle Green

The lounge/dining space

Admiral Point flat 3

The lounge/dining space | Entwistle Green

Just look at those windows!

Admiral Point flat 4

Just look at those windows! | Entwistle Green

Another view of the lounge/dining area

Admiral Point flat 5

Another view of the lounge/dining area | Entwistle Green

The kitchen

Admiral Point flat 6

The kitchen | Entwistle Green

