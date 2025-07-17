Just look at the dreamy kitchen inside this 4-bed home for sale on the Fylde Coast

This Redrow development is a spacious four-bedroom detached home - with no chain - on Bordeaux Crescent.

On the market with The Square Room for £315, the property boasts a beautifully landscaped south facing garden and a garage out the front with generous off-road parking.

Inside, the ground floor features a lounge, dining room, a kitch diner, a utlity room and a downstairs toilet.

The first floor is then home to four good sized bedrooms, one with en-suite and a family bathroom.

Take a look around the home below...

1 . Bordeaux Crescent 1 The front of the house | The Square Room Photo Sales

2 . Bordeaux Crescent 2 The hallway | The Square Room Photo Sales

3 . Bordeaux Crescent 3 The living room | The Square Room Photo Sales

4 . Bordeaux Crescent 4 The living room connects to the dining room | The Square Room Photo Sales

5 . Bordeaux Crescent 5 The dining room | The Square Room Photo Sales

6 . Bordeaux Crescent 6 The kitchen | The Square Room Photo Sales