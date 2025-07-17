Just look at the dreamy kitchen inside this 4-bed home for sale on the Fylde Coast

This Redrow development is a spacious four-bedroom detached home - with no chain - on Bordeaux Crescent.
On the market with The Square Room for £315, the property boasts a beautifully landscaped south facing garden and a garage out the front with generous off-road parking.
Inside, the ground floor features a lounge, dining room, a kitch diner, a utlity room and a downstairs toilet.
The first floor is then home to four good sized bedrooms, one with en-suite and a family bathroom.
Take a look around the home below...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.