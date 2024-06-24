Jaw-dropping detached house for sale and still under construction in Blackpool's Normoss Road

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 24th Jun 2024, 12:19 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 12:23 BST

This incredible detached house on Normoss Road is for sale and it’s still under construction.

We take a peek at what it will be like through digital imagery as the estate agents are asking interested buys to register their interest.

It’s described as a luxury detached house, extensive at 2,500 sq ft. It has four double bedrooms and a master ensuite with a dressing room. A formal lounge, three bathrooms and a large open plan dining, kitchen and family room completes the accommodation. I am sure this jaw-dropping house will be sold before it's construction is finished so regsiter your interest now.

It’s on the market for £749,000 through Butson Blofeld

ICYMI: I tour bargain doer-upper on Camden Road in Blackpool on the market for ultra cheap price

Butson Blofeld

1. Normoss Road, Blackpool

Butson Blofeld | Butson Blofeld

Photo Sales
Normoss Road, Blackpool

2. Normoss Road, Blackpool

Normoss Road, Blackpool | Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

3. Normoss Road, Blackpool

Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast | Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

4. Normoss Road, Blackpool

Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast | Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

5. Normoss Road, Blackpool

Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast | Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
https://elitecompetitions.co.uk/competitions/win-a-house-2000-instawins-110517

6. Normoss Road, Blackpool

https://elitecompetitions.co.uk/competitions/win-a-house-2000-instawins-110517 | https://elitecompetitions.co.uk/competitions/win-a-house-2000-instawins-110517

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:first personBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.