On the market for £110,000 with Purplebricks, this bargain Blackpool property is certain to catch a few eyes.
A spacious 3 bed, end-of-terrace home in the Layton area of Blackpool, this home offers potential buyers the opportunity to get their hands on a well-located property close to local schools, public transport links, the town centre, Blackpool Victoria Hospital, and Stanley Park, all for a very reasonable price-tag.
Upon entering the home, you will find a stylish entrance porch leading onto the hallway, from which you can access the downstairs WC and the large family lounge, perfect for movie nights with the kids.
Moving through towards the heart of the home, and you’ll find the bright and airy kitchen/diner features French doors opening onto the private south-facing garden. Heading upstairs, the home boasts three bedrooms and a 3-piece family bathroom.
Other features include gas central heating, UPVC double glazing, and low-maintenance front and rear gardens - what’s more, this home is on the market chain-free, meaning that it could be yours promptly and without delay.
With a modern layout, oodles of room, and a raft of local USPs, this place is sure to garner plenty of attention, especially given its bargain price-tag. Take a look around...
