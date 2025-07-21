The charming semi-detached home on Ashfield Road is on the market for £135,000 with Tiger Sales & Lettings.

The lovely property briefly comprises of a spacious lounge, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to three generous bedrooms, a WC and bathroom.

The property is described by Tiger Sales & Lettings as “ complete with wrap around gardens, off road parking and a garage.

“Ideally located within walking distance to the popular Bispham Village and Red Bank Road.

“Perfect for investors looking to redevelop or someone wanting to renovate their next home. “

