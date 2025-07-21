It has excellent potential! Inside the lovely 3-bed Bisham home with garden and garage

By Adriana Amor
Published 21st Jul 2025, 17:42 BST

Discover the hidden charm of a delightful 3-bedroom home in Bisham, complete with a beautiful garden and garage, offering ample potential for future homeowners.

The charming semi-detached home on Ashfield Road is on the market for £135,000 with Tiger Sales & Lettings.

The lovely property briefly comprises of a spacious lounge, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to three generous bedrooms, a WC and bathroom.

The property is described by Tiger Sales & Lettings as “ complete with wrap around gardens, off road parking and a garage.

“Ideally located within walking distance to the popular Bispham Village and Red Bank Road.

“Perfect for investors looking to redevelop or someone wanting to renovate their next home. “

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for photos inside the lovely property full of potential:

Ashfield Road, Bispham

Ashfield Road, Bispham

Ashfield Road, Bispham

Ashfield Road, Bispham

Ashfield Road, Bispham

Ashfield Road, Bispham

