The charming semi-detached home on Ashfield Road is on the market for £135,000 with Tiger Sales & Lettings.
The lovely property briefly comprises of a spacious lounge, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor.
The first floor is home to three generous bedrooms, a WC and bathroom.
The property is described by Tiger Sales & Lettings as “ complete with wrap around gardens, off road parking and a garage.
“Ideally located within walking distance to the popular Bispham Village and Red Bank Road.
“Perfect for investors looking to redevelop or someone wanting to renovate their next home. “
For more information on the property, click here.
Scroll through for photos inside the lovely property full of potential:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.