Is your home in need of a radical revamp?

Is your living space in need of a radical revamp? Perhaps you’re a couple who are in need of a practical work from home solution or a family desperate to create an entertaining playroom for the kids?

If you’re stuck in a home which fails to function well for the whole family, our team can help.

We’re looking for households across the UK who are keen to learn how to get the best out of their homes, so that it functions well for them.

Jim Watson, Dan Mann and Craig Barnes, of Drain Doctor, with Nick Knowles and his DIY SOS team at the DIY SOS Big Reveal.

If you would love a dream home makeover, the casting team would love to hear from you.

Visit here for more details.

Filming will take place throughout October -December 2021. This programme will be produced following strict Covid-19 protocols which adhere to Covid-19 government guidelines current at the time of production.