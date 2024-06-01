Introducing Securaki: The ultimate retrofit smart lock solution.

South Wales-based smart home security start-up, Securaco Ltd, today proudly unveils its latest innovation – the Securaki retrofit Smart Lock.

Designed to revolutionize traditional lock systems, Securaki offers seamless keyless entry with just a press of a button, making it effortless to upgrade thumb turn locks or keys from inside the door.

The Securaki Smart Lock will debut with a starter bundle, including the lock, digital keypad, Bluetooth key fob, and WIFI bridge, along with all necessary accessories for installation for just £299.99 from Amazon and B&Q. Many more UK retailers will also be stocking soon.

The Securaki Smart Lock stands out with its unparalleled ease of installation, fitting seamlessly with 90% of UK door locks and compatible with most European and American models. This innovative detachable retrofit lock effortlessly fits over the existing lock on the inside of a door, requiring no drilling or technical expertise. Within minutes, traditional locks are transformed into a cutting-edge, keyless entry system which also integrates seamlessly with leading smart home platforms such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, offering users unparalleled convenience and control.

Equipped with remote locking capabilities via the Securaki WIFI bridge and user-friendly Securaki app, the smart lock redefines accessibility where users can create unlimited user profiles, each with its own activity log, ensuring comprehensive monitoring and control over access.

Powered by 4x AA batteries, Securaki ensures reliable operation for up to six months, accommodating approximately 10 uses per day. Users can keep track of household activity with Securaki's comprehensive activity log, accessible via the intuitive Securaki App available on iOS and Android. The app confirms times of entry and departure for all users, enhancing security and accountability for homes or property.

Thanks to Securaki's multiple options users can choose their preferred access method, whether it's through the Securaki app, digital keypad, or Bluetooth fob, for even more convenient access. The devices protected keypad features false input lockout, activated within the Securaki app, ensuring unauthorized attempts are thwarted. Plus, users will receive instant notifications if any unauthorized access is detected, providing added peace of mind.

With the ability to create unlimited user profiles and one-time access codes, Securaki offers unparalleled flexibility in managing access to homes and property where it is possible to grant temporary access to guests or service providers with ease, without compromising security. Additionally, with Securaki's notification feature, an alert will be sent if the door is left unlocked and unsecured to know that the property is always protected.

Security and privacy are paramount and Securaki delivers with AES128 encryption, ensuring that data remains secure and protected from unauthorized access. Plus, with no monthly subscription fees, users do not have to worry about any additional costs. For any issues, Securaki has a UK-based support centre, offering a free phone line number and email support six days a week (Monday to Saturday) from 9AM to 6PM.

"We're thrilled to introduce Securaki to the market," said Gavin Jones, founder of Securaco Ltd. "With its effortless installation process and advanced features, Securaki offers unparalleled convenience and security for homes and businesses alike."

Securaki has been developed for both the residential and commercial markets and is ideal for:FamiliesSecuraki is perfect for families. Simply add the whole family to the Securaki app, allowing them to lock and unlock the door with their smartphone, keypad or key fob, making lost or forgotten keys a thing of the past. The app’s activity log allows the administrator to see whose home and who’s not, while the unlimited user profile function allows monitored access to extended family members from grandparents to neighbours and dog walkers.

Airbnb & Holiday Home Owners

Experience is everything and first impressions count. Securaki allows owners to streamline their guest’s check-in process by simply sending an intervention via the Securaki App which will allow the user to come and go with the use of the app from their smartphone for the duration of their stay. The unlimited user profile means that all guests within the party can have access to the lock, removing the stress of key sharing while making trips to the beach or town a little easier.

For owners with multiple properties, the Securaki app allows easy management of numerous properties from within the app, making bunches of keys and keeping track of keys a distant memory. The unlimited user profile function is perfect for giving access to nominated parties such as cleaners and tradesmen, without the landlord or tenants needing to be present.

Community CareThe Securaki activity log allows access to Nurses, Carers and other home helpers via the Securaki app, digital keypad or Bluetooth key fob. Access can be monitored 24 hours a day, giving families peace of mind that timely care has been given to their loved ones, helping them live safely and independently. What’s more, the door can be opened and locked remotely from both the inside and out, keeping loved ones with impaired mobility secure.

CommercialThe Securaki Smart Lock is perfect for commercial settings, such as offices and warehouses. Staff members can be issued access to the smart lock via the Securaki app, digital keypad or Bluetooth key fob allowing them to flexibly come and go. The activity log allows the business owner or manager to see who is in the office at any time, monitoring movement and access remotely helping keep staff safe and stock secure. Because the lock can be retrofit to almost any lock, it’s the perfect solution for zoned secure environments that need additional access control.

