On the market for £795,000 with Susan Eve Estate Agency, this place is somehow not only utterly massive and grand in equal measure, but it’s also deceptively spacious to boot, offering any new owners the ideal modern home.

A versatile property of four or five bedrooms, this family home is located just off Clifton Drive in Lytham and boasts not two floors but three, making it one of the more grand and desirable properties in the locale.

Featuring two generous ground-floor reception rooms, this home also has a bespoke breakfast kitchen with top-of-the-line Neff appliances as well as a modern utility room with its own convenient three-piece shower.

Heading upstairs, this home has a large bedroom on the first floor, a family bathroom, a home office, another utility room for early morning brews, and two further reception rooms, while the second floor boasts two further double bedrooms, each with its own three-piece en suite bathroom.

Outside, this home offers a secure gated driveway with off-road parking, as well as a detached double garage (one electric, one manual door). Head around back and you’ll find a private rear garden which is fully enclosed and which features an artificial lawn, paved areas, and a raised brick-built planter, making it low-maintenance and ideal for relaxation.

Other modern features at this home include underfloor heating and bespoke fittings, making this home and its excellent use of space the perfect blend of traditional charm and modern convenience. It is also ideally located near schools, the seafront, and Lytham Green, making it an ideal choice for families.

