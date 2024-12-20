Immaculate classic of a 2 bed Preston family home in picturesque countryside location on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 15:56 BST

This place quietly has it all.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for offers in excess of £350,000 with Purplebricks, this wonderfully unique Preston home is a sight.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

This immaculate two-bedroom end cottage with a separate annexe is set in a picturesque rural location in Knowle Green, offering stunning countryside views and walks. The main cottage features a spacious lounge diner, separate sitting room, modern kitchen, utility area, and ground-floor WC.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Upstairs are two generously sized bedrooms, a landing area ideal for an office, and a family bathroom with a four-piece suite. The annex, perfect for a holiday let or Airbnb, includes a bright lounge, kitchen area, and an en-suite bedroom.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

The property also boasts a gated driveway, gardens to the front and side, and a paved rear garden. With double glazing, oil central heating, and no chain delay, this property offers both charm and potential for additional income through the annex.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss...

5 Lancashire farms for sale for an aspiring Jeremy Clarkson style farmer to take on

Beloved family run Preston fish & chip shop put up for sale as owner looks to retire

The UK's top 50 busiest railway stations, from London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly to Bristol Temple Meads

I ranked Lancashire's 35 Aldi stores from best to worst based on your Google reviews

I can't believe it has a pool! Special, modern & unique 5 bed Blackpool home on the market

I love that place! The 17 top rated Lancaster restaurants based on your TripAdvisor reviews

Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

5. Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

6. Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLove YourLancashireMoneyPrestonPurple Bricks
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice