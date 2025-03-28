I'm in love with this vast 4 bed West Park Drive Blackpool family home with massive garden for sale

This home is an excellent option for families or professionals seeking a tranquil coastal home while staying close to the vibrant heart of Blackpool.

On the market for £390,000 with Tiger Sales & Lettings, this stunning 4 bed semi-detached family homes not only boasts a wonderful interior design and spacious floorplan, but it is also ideally-located near Stanley Park in the heart of Blackpool.

Offering a peaceful coastal lifestyle whilst also benefitting from being in the buzzing centre of town, this proper features double glazing, gas central heating, and two bathrooms, with a spacious lounge overlooking the park enhanced by original stained glass windows.

At the centre of this lovely home is the modern open-plan kitchen/dining room with high-end appliances and a central island, with the space flowing into a bright conservatory with garden access. The ground floor also includes a utility area and a downstairs shower room for convenience.

Upstairs, there are 4 well-sized bedrooms, including a walk-in wardrobe in the fourth bedroom, along with a stylish four-piece bathroom suite. Outside, the property boasts a large family garden, featuring a patio, lawn, and wood chip area, along with a hot tub.

What’s more, the garage has been converted into a home office, and off-road parking is available at the front, so this property is not only ideally located close to Blackpool’s amenities, but is also functional too, offering the perfect balance of classic charm and modern comfort.

Take a look around...

West Park Drive (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

1. West Park Drive (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

West Park Drive (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

2. West Park Drive (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

West Park Drive (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

3. West Park Drive (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

West Park Drive (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

4. West Park Drive (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

West Park Drive (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

5. West Park Drive (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

West Park Drive (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

6. West Park Drive (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

