On the market for offers in excess of £675,000 with Purplebricks, this property is something of a rural idyll - a spacious three-bed home, it sits on a massive plot which is accessed via electric gates opening onto a sweeping driveway.

The home itself features a bespoke architect-designed interior with large open-plan living spaces and a fetching split-level layout combining the kitchen, utility, dining, and living areas with great style.

A staircase leads up onto a galleried landing and offers access to a main bedroom suite with ‘his and hers’ showers, a double bath, scenic views of the surrounding countryside, and two additional bedrooms along with the luxury family bathroom.

Outside, the property not only features a private rear garden and a large former cattle shed, but is also surrounded by areas of outstanding natural beauty whilst also benefitting from access to transport links including the M6.

This property is a must-see, so take a look around...