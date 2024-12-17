I'm head over heels for this dream 3 bed Lancaster countryside barn conversion on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 14:36 BST

This gorgeous barn conversion will almost certainly be someone’s dream home.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for offers in excess of £675,000 with Purplebricks, this property is something of a rural idyll - a spacious three-bed home, it sits on a massive plot which is accessed via electric gates opening onto a sweeping driveway.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

The home itself features a bespoke architect-designed interior with large open-plan living spaces and a fetching split-level layout combining the kitchen, utility, dining, and living areas with great style.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

A staircase leads up onto a galleried landing and offers access to a main bedroom suite with ‘his and hers’ showers, a double bath, scenic views of the surrounding countryside, and two additional bedrooms along with the luxury family bathroom.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Outside, the property not only features a private rear garden and a large former cattle shed, but is also surrounded by areas of outstanding natural beauty whilst also benefitting from access to transport links including the M6.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

This property is a must-see, so take a look around...

Be sure not to miss...

5 Lancashire farms for sale for an aspiring Jeremy Clarkson style farmer to take on

Beloved family run Preston fish & chip shop put up for sale as owner looks to retire

The UK's top 50 busiest railway stations, from London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly to Bristol Temple Meads

I ranked Lancashire's 35 Aldi stores from best to worst based on your Google reviews

I can't believe it has a pool! Special, modern & unique 5 bed Blackpool home on the market

I love that place! The 17 top rated Lancaster restaurants based on your TripAdvisor reviews

Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks) | Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks) | Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks) | Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks) | Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

5. Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks) | Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

6. Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks) | Over Wyresdale (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyMoneyfirst personPurple BricksLancashirePrestonLancasterBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice