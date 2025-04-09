On the market for £2.775m with Frank Wyles, this stunning executive home, located in an exclusive area of Lytham, offers over 9,000 sq. ft. of luxurious living space including a self-contained two-bedroom apartment, exquisite leisure facilities, and a beautifully appointed interior.
An absolute must-see, this home begins with a grand reception hall leading to several spacious reception rooms, including a large office, study, and a principal lounge, which features a fireplace, and the snug, with bespoke cabinetry, offers a relaxing atmosphere.
The modern breakfast kitchen is a highlight, with granite worktops, high-end Neff appliances, and an island, with the room then leading into a versatile garden room with access to the rear garden.
Additionally, a fantastic 14-metre heated swimming pool, complete with a hot tub, steam room, and shower facilities, offers a luxurious indoor leisure space, while the gym and yoga/dance studio provide further options for fitness and recreation.
Upstairs, the property includes four en-suite bedrooms, including a principal bedroom with a balcony, dressing room, and a luxurious en-suite bathroom, while the self-contained apartment, with two en-suite bedrooms, provides private living space for guests or family members.
The entire property is meticulously finished with high-quality fixtures, including Karndean and porcelain flooring, underfloor heating, and bespoke fittings. Outside, the home offers ample parking with a double-ended driveway, electric gates, and access to a quadruple garage with an EV charging point.
The gardens are beautifully landscaped, with a putting green, a secluded duck pond, and a large terrace with a panoramic view, while the property is also equipped with security cameras, a gated intercom system, and advanced heating controls for the pool.
Take a look around...
