If the kichen is the heart of a home I think this Lytham flat would make us all happy!

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Jul 2025, 11:53 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

This two-bedroom flat for sale in Lytham is sweet, modern and a bit of a bargain in my opinion...

Located on Preston Road, this two-bed flat is on the market with Lytham Estate Agents for £179, 950.

This spacious 1st & 2nd floor two-bedroom duplex apartment is just a short stroll from 'The Green' and Lytham town centre.

Inside, carpeted stairs lead you up to the first floor, where there is a large lounge, exceptionally modern kitchen- witha breakfast bar-, a family sized bathroom and a well proporioned bedroom.

Up another flight of stairs there is then also a large dormer bedroom.

Externally, a driveway to the side of the property provides off road parking whilst there is also a garage.

Double gates then lead to a private paved garden with bordering gravelled flower beds.

The front of the property

1. Preston Road 1

The front of the property | Lytham Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen

2. Preston Road 2

The modern kitchen | Lytham Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Another look at the breakfast bar

3. Preston Road 3

Another look at the breakfast bar | Lytham Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The lounge

4. Preston Road 4

The lounge | Lytham Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The lounge from a different angle

5. Preston Road 5

The lounge from a different angle | Lytham Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The landing

6. Preston Road 6

The landing | Lytham Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLytham
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice