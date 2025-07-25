If the kichen is the heart of a home I think this Lytham flat would make us all happy!

Located on Preston Road, this two-bed flat is on the market with Lytham Estate Agents for £179, 950.

This spacious 1st & 2nd floor two-bedroom duplex apartment is just a short stroll from 'The Green' and Lytham town centre.

Inside, carpeted stairs lead you up to the first floor, where there is a large lounge, exceptionally modern kitchen- witha breakfast bar-, a family sized bathroom and a well proporioned bedroom.

Up another flight of stairs there is then also a large dormer bedroom.

Externally, a driveway to the side of the property provides off road parking whilst there is also a garage.

Double gates then lead to a private paved garden with bordering gravelled flower beds.

1 . Preston Road 1 The front of the property | Lytham Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Preston Road 2 The modern kitchen | Lytham Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Preston Road 3 Another look at the breakfast bar | Lytham Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Preston Road 4 The lounge | Lytham Estate Agents Photo Sales

5 . Preston Road 5 The lounge from a different angle | Lytham Estate Agents Photo Sales

6 . Preston Road 6 The landing | Lytham Estate Agents Photo Sales