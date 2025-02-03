This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £165,000 with Purple Bricks, this 2-bed semi-detached Preston home is ideal for first-time buyers in the sense that it is affordable, centrally-located, and offers flexible living arrangements.
Boasting a large living space ideal for family get-togethers and film-nights, this home also features a separate dining area with wooden floors bathed in natural light and an extended stylish modern kitchen with shaker cabinetry.
Upstairs, the home has two spacious bedrooms and a bathroom suite, with the main bedroom offering use of a large storeage cupboard and room for a king-size bed, while the second bedroom is a small double big enough for kids to share.
Externally, the home boasts a good-sized garden which has been recently repaved and had a large lawn laid, making it the ideal place for children to play and adults to relax once the weather (hopefully) improves.
Take a look around...
