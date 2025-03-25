This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £135,000 with Purple Bricks, this Blackpool family home is all about its potential, its large garden ideal for family enjoyment, and its bargain price tag, making it a very appealing prospect indeed.

A chain-free 3-bedroom semi-detached family home, this property is located in a prime position in Blackpool, close to Stanley Park and excellent transport links, including local bus routes and easy access to the M55 motorway.

Local schools, shops, and amenities are also nearby, making it an ideal choice for families or first-time buyers. Heading into the home, you’ll find an entrance porch, a bright hallway, a spacious family lounge, and a dining room that leads into the fitted kitchen.

Upstairs, there are 3 well-proportioned bedrooms and a 3-piece family bathroom, while externally the property boasts an impressive-sized private enclosed southwest-facing rear garden with a mix of established plants, lawn, and a patio area, offering ample space for outdoor enjoyment.

Additional benefits of this home include UPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout, plus it’s on the market with no onward chain, meaning that this property presents a fantastic opportunity for buyers looking to secure a comfortable home in a convenient location.

