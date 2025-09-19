Earlier this month we asked the Blackpool Gazette readers what the nicest roads/areas of Blackpool and the Fylde Coast were for those looking to buy a house or flat and, although some of the comments received were very much tongue in cheek, numerous people were keen to offer their genuine suggestions.

With the answers encompassing the length and breadth of the Fylde Coast, we’ve put together a list of the top 19 most recommended areas for those looking to lay down roots in this wonderful part of the world.

1 . By Stanley Park The area surrounding Stanley Park was mentioned the most, it includes roads such as West Park Drive, Whitegate Drive | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Lytham St Annes A a seaside town in the Borough of Fylde made up of Lytham, Ansdell, Fairhaven and St Annes-on-the-Sea | Other Photo Sales

3 . Cypress Point This housing development in Ansdell, Lytham St Annes received a few specific mentions | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Bispham A village on the Fylde coast in the Borough of Blackpool | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Cleveleys A town on the Fylde Coast | Google Maps Photo Sales