Earlier this month we asked the Blackpool Gazette readers what the nicest roads/areas of Blackpool and the Fylde Coast were for those looking to buy a house or flat and, although some of the comments received were very much tongue in cheek, numerous people were keen to offer their genuine suggestions.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
With the answers encompassing the length and breadth of the Fylde Coast, we’ve put together a list of the top 19 most recommended areas for those looking to lay down roots in this wonderful part of the world.
Also, be sure not to miss:
I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.