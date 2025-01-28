I'd move into this spectacular Grade II listed Lancashire country mansion with idyllic garden in a heartbeat

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 11:19 BST

This rural retreat is the kind of place which many dream of.

On the market for £1.365m with Dewhurst Homes, this gorgeous Grade II listed home in Longridge is known as Old Rib Farm and is not only set within 1.5 acres of charming Red Rose County countryside, but it also boasts plenty of historic character to boot.

Blending ancient features with modern design and a spacious layout, this gorgeous property consists of a luxury fitted kitchen, a flexible breakfast room, a handy cloakroom, a cosy living room, a dining area, and a separate self-contained annexe - perfect for a multi-generational living.

Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite and a slick four-piece bathroom, whilst the second floor features an additional loft room offering any lucky owners even more space.

The annexe comprises an open-plan living area, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a garden room - a perfect self-contained dwelling which makes this piece of real estate truly unique. Outside, the beautifully-maintained gardens include mature plants, decorative fountains, a kitchen garden with raised beds, and a greenhouse.

There’s more - this home also features numerous outbuildings, a double garage, and a wood store further enhance the property. What a home; take a look around...

Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

1. Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) | Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

2. Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) | Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

3. Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) | Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

4. Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) | Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

5. Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) | Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

6. Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) | Halfpenny Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
