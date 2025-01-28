On the market for £1.365m with Dewhurst Homes, this gorgeous Grade II listed home in Longridge is known as Old Rib Farm and is not only set within 1.5 acres of charming Red Rose County countryside, but it also boasts plenty of historic character to boot.

Blending ancient features with modern design and a spacious layout, this gorgeous property consists of a luxury fitted kitchen, a flexible breakfast room, a handy cloakroom, a cosy living room, a dining area, and a separate self-contained annexe - perfect for a multi-generational living.

Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite and a slick four-piece bathroom, whilst the second floor features an additional loft room offering any lucky owners even more space.

The annexe comprises an open-plan living area, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a garden room - a perfect self-contained dwelling which makes this piece of real estate truly unique. Outside, the beautifully-maintained gardens include mature plants, decorative fountains, a kitchen garden with raised beds, and a greenhouse.

There’s more - this home also features numerous outbuildings, a double garage, and a wood store further enhance the property. What a home; take a look around...

