I'd move into this 3 bed extended corner plot St Annes family home with wraparound garden & BBQ pit tomorrow

Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:37 BST

This place is an ideal family home in a desirable location.

On the market for £250,000 with Purple Bricks, this extended 3-bed semi-detached family home not only occupies an enviable and spacious corner plot on the sought-after St Annes area of Lytham, but it’s stylish to boot.

Having been lovingly cared for and extended by its owners, this property is ideally positioned close to a wide range of local amenities, public transport links, and easy access to St Annes, Lytham, and Blackpool for any commuters, while schools for all ages are also nearby.

Described by the estate agents as ‘a key turn-ready home perfect for a growing family’, the property includes a welcoming entrance hall, a large family lounge, an additional second reception room, and a modern kitchen/diner.

Upstairs, the home boasts three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom suite, while outside it offers wrap-around landscaped gardens, a private enclosed driveway behind double gates, and a decked seating and BBQ area.

Take a look around...

St Leonard's Road East (Credit: Purple Bricks)

1. St Leonard's Road East (Credit: Purple Bricks)

St Leonard's Road East (Credit: Purple Bricks) | St Leonard's Road East (Credit: Purple Bricks)

