I'd give anything to live in this world class 5 bed Clitheroe country mansion with wine cellar, gym & 10 acres

Published 8th Apr 2025, 15:36 BST

Located just a 10-minute drive from Clitheroe, Thirlmere is the complete package.

On the market for £2.85m with Armitstead Barnett, Thirlmere is comfortably one of Lancashire’s best homes - a stunning 5-bedroom family home with a 1-bedroom integrated annexe, it is also set on approximately 10 acres of land.

Constructed in 2021 to modern standards, the property offers exceptional living space, including a wine cellar, home office, gym, games room, and extensive garaging, whilst also featuring spectacular views of the Yorkshire Three Peaks and surrounding countryside.

Finished to a high standard, Thirlmere is located in Rimington, close to Clitheroe, offering easy access to commuting routes, schools, and rural life. An architect-designed family home, it offers panoramic views supplemented by a stunning interior design.

Built by an experienced local builder, it extends to 6,673 sq ft and is positioned at the end of a private lane, with the property itself spread over three storeys and boasting with various entry points for convenience.

The ground floor features a grand entrance, leading to a central hallway, living/dining kitchen, dining room, spacious lounge with a wood-burning stove, utility room, and a cloakroom, as well as a wine cellar, gym, games room/cinema room, a large garage with parking for 4 cars, and a walk-in storage room.

Heading upstairs, the first floor includes four double bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, with the master suite offering stunning views, a dressing room, and a luxurious bathroom, while the annexe has a separate entrance and consists of an open-plan living/kitchen area, a double bedroom, shower room, and private terrace.

Outside, the beautifully landscaped grounds feature private seating areas, a wildlife pond, and a wildflower meadow, with the property also including a 9.2-acre field (available separately), ensuring uninterrupted views.

Take a look around...

Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

1. Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) | Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

2. Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) | Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

3. Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) | Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

4. Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) | Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

5. Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) | Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

6. Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) | Thirlmere (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
