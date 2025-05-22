On the market with Purple Bricks, this extended three/four detached family home is sat on an impressive sized corner plot situated in a highly sought after and popular area of Blackpool.

On the ground floor, you will find an entrance hall, a large lounge, a second reception room which is currently being used as a fourth bedroom, a shower en-suite bathroom, a downstrairs w.c. and a modern fitted kitchen/breakfast room.

To the first floor, there are three well proportioned bedrooms, all with shower en-suites.

Externally, the garage has been converted into a two bedroom annex - complete with heating and plumbing.

Finally the house is completed by wrap around gardens and driveway to the rear.

