Take a look at this 4-bed detached home on Whitegate Drive that’s currently on the market with a guide price of £290,000.

On the market with Purple Bricks, this extended three/four detached family home is sat on an impressive sized corner plot situated in a highly sought after and popular area of Blackpool.

On the ground floor, you will find an entrance hall, a large lounge, a second reception room which is currently being used as a fourth bedroom, a shower en-suite bathroom, a downstrairs w.c. and a modern fitted kitchen/breakfast room.

To the first floor, there are three well proportioned bedrooms, all with shower en-suites.

Externally, the garage has been converted into a two bedroom annex - complete with heating and plumbing.

Finally the house is completed by wrap around gardens and driveway to the rear.

Take a look around below...

The front exterior

1. Whitegate Drive (1)

The front exterior | Purple Bricks

The kitchen

2. Whitegate Drive (2)

The kitchen | Purple Bricks

A bathroom

3. Whitegate Drive (3)

A bathroom | Purple Bricks

The annex

4. Whitegate Drive (4)

The annex | Purple Bricks

Annex interior

5. Whitegate Drive (5)

Annex interior | Google Maps

Another viewpoint of the annex

6. Whitegate Drive (6)

Another viewpoint of the annex | Purple Bricks

