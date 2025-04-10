I'd be sunbathing in the garden! Gorgeous 4 bed Blackpool family home with suntrap garden on the market

This home combines comfort, convenience, and contemporary style, making it a must-see for families seeking quality living in a prime location.

On the market for offers in excess of £305,000 with Duncan Raistrick, this superb four-bedroom detached family home is situated on a desirable Rowland Homes development, offering modern living with excellent access to local schools, Blackpool town centre, and the motorway network.

Recently reduced in price, this spacious property is perfect for growing families, combining stylish interiors with practical features, boasting two and a half bathrooms, including an en suite to the master bedroom, and a family bathroom with modern fittings.

Downstairs, the layout is ideal for both entertaining and family life, featuring a spacious lounge with marble fireplace, a stunning open-plan dining kitchen with grey gloss units and integrated appliances, and a large conservatory with bi-fold doors opening to the landscaped rear garden.

A separate downstairs utility room and ground floor W.C. add to the home’s convenience, while the landscaped gardens to the front and rear are designed for low maintenance, with Indian stone paving and artificial grass. There’s even a base ready for a potential second conservatory if desired.

Upstairs are four well-proportioned bedrooms, with the master offering an en suite shower room. The property also benefits from gas central heating and UPVC double glazing throughout, while externally there’s a double driveway providing off-road parking for two vehicles, along with an integral garage and timber shed for additional storage.

Located on Freeman Street, just off Marples Drive and Preston New Road, this home is a stunner - take a look around...

Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

1. Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick) | Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

2. Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick) | Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

3. Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick) | Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

4. Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick) | Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

5. Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick) | Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

6. Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick) | Freeman Street (Credit: Duncan Raistrick)

