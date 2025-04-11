I'd be all over this brilliant 4 bed detached Bispham family property with huge south-facing garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 11:31 BST

This home combines space, style, and location, making it a fantastic opportunity for families seeking a move-in-ready property close to all local amenities.

On the market for £315,000 with The Square Room, this beautifully-presented 4-bedroom detached family home is located on Winchcombe Road in the desirable Whiteholme area of Thornton-Cleveleys.

Ideally situated not only close to local shops, schools, and playing fields, but also sitting a short distance away from the seafront promenade, it offers spacious and well-maintained accommodation throughout, perfect for modern family living.

The ground floor features a welcoming entrance hallway and a modern shower room, with the large, bright lounge including a feature gas fire and opens into the dining room, which flows into a light-filled conservatory overlooking the sunny west-facing rear garden.

The kitchen is well-appointed with fitted wall and base units, integrated appliances, marble flooring, and a slide-out larder, offering both functionality and style, while a door from the kitchen leads into the integral garage, which doubles as a utility space with plumbing for a washer and dryer, additional storage units, and space for appliances.

Upstairs, the home offers 4 generously sized bedrooms, all with radiators and three with fitted wardrobes, with the modern family bathroom well-equipped with a panelled bath, walk-in shower, low flush WC, and wash hand basin. The landing is bright and spacious, with access to a partially boarded loft via a folding ladder for additional storage.

Outside, the property boasts a paved front garden with driveway parking and gated side access, while the rear garden is west-facing, providing sun throughout the day, and includes a lawned area, mature trees and shrubs, floral borders, raised decking, an external power socket, and a water tap—ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Additional benefits include UPVC double glazing throughout, gas central heating, and no onward chain, so take a look around...

Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

1. Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room) | Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

2. Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room) | Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

3. Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room) | Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

4. Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room) | Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

5. Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room) | Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

6. Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room) | Winchcombe Road (Credit: The Square Room)

