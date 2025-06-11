I would move into this stunning 5-bed Fleetwood home in a heartbeat!

This five-bedroom semi-detached family home on Darbishire Road is on the market with The Square Room Estate Agents for £430,000.
Situated on a larger corner plot close to the promenade, the property boasts outdoor space on three aspects, including a driveway, grassed area and a detached garage.
Inside, the large entrance hall - home to a gorgeous fire place - leads on to a combined family room/kitchen area, two more reception rooms and a downstairs toilet.
Upstairs you then find a staggering five bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom and another toilet.
Take a look around the property with the gallery below.
Link to full add: https://www.thesquareroom.co.uk/property-search~action=detail,pid=10399
