In need of a lot of work, most of it concerning the removal of squatting pigeons and the cleaning up of the copious amounts of guano left behind, this three-bed Blackpool property is nevertheless full of potential.

Just a stone’s throw away from the Promenade and occupying a tranquil end-of-terrace position, it has the capacity to be a really appealing family property, so long as you’re willing to put quite a bit of work into restoring it completely.

On the market for sale by public auction on December 5th with Network Auctions Limited, this property has a guide price of £12,000. It features three bedrooms and a rear yard, but no viewings are allowed because of the pigeon infestation.

Commenting on the architectural eyesore, Anna Pasek said: “There is another one on Crystal Road. Unfortunately, the owner only appears a few times a year to erect or remove scaffolding, but does not take any action to enhance the building's condition.”

In slightly more jovial a mood, Steven Whittingham said: “Do the pigeons pay rent?”, while Emma Necchi added: “They’ve probably been there that long they can claim squatters rights.” Matthew McIntosh said: “Alfred Hitchcock has bought the house years ago”

Urging a mate to take on the job, Pete Lindop said: “Ming, fancy a doer upper near your old house?” to which Paul Ming Michalowski replied: “Nah,I’ll let you have this one, it’s all yours Pete, got finishing touches to this one at [the] moment. BTW got some pigeon wire if needed.”

In a similar vein, Chloe-marie Farrell said: “Rachael, one for you and Sam,” to which Rachael Hamilton replied: “TBF if they had nappies on I’d probs give it a go.”

