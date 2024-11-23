I wonder if the pigeons pay rent? Blackpool locals have their say on the £12k poo-covered home for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Nov 2024

After an abandoned and pigeon infested Blackpool home covered in bird poo recently went on the market for just £12k, locals have had their say on the unique property.

In need of a lot of work, most of it concerning the removal of squatting pigeons and the cleaning up of the copious amounts of guano left behind, this three-bed Blackpool property is nevertheless full of potential.

Just a stone’s throw away from the Promenade and occupying a tranquil end-of-terrace position, it has the capacity to be a really appealing family property, so long as you’re willing to put quite a bit of work into restoring it completely.

On the market for sale by public auction on December 5th with Network Auctions Limited, this property has a guide price of £12,000. It features three bedrooms and a rear yard, but no viewings are allowed because of the pigeon infestation.

Commenting on the architectural eyesore, Anna Pasek said: “There is another one on Crystal Road. Unfortunately, the owner only appears a few times a year to erect or remove scaffolding, but does not take any action to enhance the building's condition.”

In slightly more jovial a mood, Steven Whittingham said: “Do the pigeons pay rent?”, while Emma Necchi added: “They’ve probably been there that long they can claim squatters rights.” Matthew McIntosh said: “Alfred Hitchcock has bought the house years ago”

Urging a mate to take on the job, Pete Lindop said: “Ming, fancy a doer upper near your old house?” to which Paul Ming Michalowski replied: “Nah,I’ll let you have this one, it’s all yours Pete, got finishing touches to this one at [the] moment. BTW got some pigeon wire if needed.”

In a similar vein, Chloe-marie Farrell said: “Rachael, one for you and Sam,” to which Rachael Hamilton replied: “TBF if they had nappies on I’d probs give it a go.”

