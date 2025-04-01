I tour one of the poshest homes in Lancashire, a £1.85m 5 bed Wrea Green mansion with 1.25 acre garden

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 13:22 BST

With ample parking and seclusion, this home offers an extraordinary living experience in a peaceful village setting.

On the market for £1.85m with Frank Wyles, this stunning detached house in the semi-rural village of Wrea Green was built in 2010 and offers approximately 1.25 acres of land and nearly 5,000 square feet of luxurious living space.

With grandeur and privacy, the property features a large reception hall with a galleried landing, a spacious lounge, a living-dining kitchen, utility, downstairs WC, gym, study, and five double bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms. Three of the bedrooms also have access to a balcony with breathtaking views of the rear garden.

The ground floor includes a spectacular reception hall with a walnut staircase, Murano chandelier, and underfloor heating throughout, while the lounge is elegant, with a marble fireplace and large windows. The living-dining kitchen is also equipped with SieMatic units, Neff appliances, and a large central island.

The outstanding cinema room offers a dedicated space for entertainment, while the study and gym provide additional flexible areas. Heading upstairs, the master bedroom features a fitted suite, balcony access, and a luxurious en-suite with a freestanding bath, while the other bedrooms are equally spacious, each with en-suites and balcony access.

Externally, the property is accessed via a sweeping driveway leading to a double garage with loft storage. In terms of outdoor spaces, the front and rear gardens are beautifully landscaped, offering privacy and a sunny aspect, with a large patio and well-maintained lawns. The rear garden also includes a summerhouse, ideal for outdoor entertainment.

Take a look around...

Fox Lane Ends (Credit: Frank Wyles)

