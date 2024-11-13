On the market for £3.495m with Armitstead Barnett, this majestic mansion is utterly spectacular.
An exception countryside home set within 11 acres of rolling Lancashire hills, this home offers the peak of modern luxury living, featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, five reception rooms, and a breathtaking open plan kitchen.
The living kitchen, in fact, is the heart of the home, boasting a La Canche cooker, shaker-style units, integrated appliances, a living area with woodburner, an adjoining snug, and a dining area. There is also a well-equipped cinema room to boot.
Upstairs, the main bedroom has its own beautiful en suite and a dressing room, while all other bedrooms also have their own en suite facilities. There is also a studio apartment above the garage with its own kitchen, shower, and living space.
Outside, this stunning home features equestrian facilities including a stable block, a floodlit Andrews Bowen menage, and a barn used for entertainment. The property also has a large garage for up to 6 vehicles with a games room/office space above, as well as a pond, outdoor kitchen, barbecue area, and multiple seating spaces for entertaining.
Take a look around...
