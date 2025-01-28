This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £435,000 with Purple Bricks, this impressive family home is the ideal property for anyone looking for space, style, and flexibility.

An extended six-bed property sitting on a quiet corner plot in Inskip near Preston, this large and modern family home is detached, substantial, and offers any lucky buyer the chance to obtain a grand home with potential for further development.

Conveniently located near local amenities and motorway access, the home features a modern kitchen diner-cum-living room as well as a family lounge, a separate dining room, a ground-floor bedroom or hobbies room, a garden room, and a utility room.

Heading upstairs, you’ll find four large bedrooms, an office or further bedroom, a well-appointed family bathroom, and the main bedroom with its own en-suite shower room for maximum convenience.

Externally, the property includes a second garage/outbuilding with loft and W.C., providing versatile space for a gym, bar, or home office if you’re looking for space away from the main home. There is also a private, enclosed garden with secure gating separating the garden from the driveway, as well as parking for up to eight vehicles.

Finished to a high standard, the home includes beautiful wooden flooring, UPVC double glazing, and gas central heating throughout, making this property an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a spacious, well-appointed home with ample parking and the potential for further development.

