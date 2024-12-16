This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £449,500 with Purplebricks, this sumptuous modern bungalow is a dream home.

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the quaint Ribble Valley village of Whalley, this truly magical home stands out for offering a lovely blend of contemporary elegance and functionality, with flexibility as well.

Featuring widened doorways, spacious halls, and a customer-designed bathroom, this place is ideally created for those looking for a bit of extra room and adaptability, with a bright and open plan layout adding t the home’s charm.

The kitchen is fully-equipped with top quality appliances, while there is also a versatile dining room which could easily serve as a third bedroom. Outside, there is a large private rear garden backing onto nearby greenery, providing a peaceful retreat.

There are also gardens to the front to boot, as well as a double driveway leading to a spacious garage with ample storage or potential for conversion into additional living spaces if need be.

With its updated finishes, prime location, and accessibility features, this home is an ideal choice for families or those seeking a comfortable, modern living space. Early viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the full potential of this exceptional property.

Take a look around...