On the market for £525,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this home is as stylish as it is sleek.

A beautifully-presented family home in Treales near Kirkham, this property benefits from being in between Preston and Blackpool, offering excellent transport links to both whilst also enjoying the tranquillity that comes with countryside living.

Offering spacious and high-specification modern living for a growing family, this four-bed detached home features a welcoming entrance hallways, two large reception rooms perfect for cosy get-togethers, and a stylish dining kitchen with a breakfast bar and adjoining utility room.

You can also find a ground-floor office and a downstairs WC for ultimate functionality. Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, and a lovely family bathroom with Laura Ashley and Heritage fittings.

Set on a generous plot, this home also has well-kept front and rear gardens, a handy double garage, a large driveway, and oodles of space. It’s also on the market chain-free, making it the ideal home for a buyer in the market for a ready-made luxury real estate option.

Take a look around...

