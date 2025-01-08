I tour a charming & characterful 4 bed Blackpool period property ideal for families for sale

By Jack Marshall , Claire Lark
Published 8th Jan 2025, 13:53 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 14:01 GMT

This four-bedroom semi-detached family home is located in a quiet, sought-after residential area of Blackpool.

On the market for £360,000 with Royle Estate Agents, this property is full of character and period charm, featuring two spacious reception rooms, a stylish kitchen with a breakfast area, and three double bedrooms, one with an en-suite.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

A charming home with plenty of space and flexibility, this place also includes three bathrooms, a private low-maintenance garden with an outhouse, and off-road parking. Located near Stanley Park and Blackpool Victoria Hospital, it offers easy access to local amenities, including shops, cafes, schools, and transport links.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

The house boasts a generous layout, with original features like sash windows and decorative fireplaces, and has been tastefully renovated - it’s full of charm and character which creates a homely feel with superb modernism.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Take a look around...

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss some of our other recent popular lifestyle pieces:

I could be the next Jeremy Clarkson! 5 Lancashire farms up for sale for budding farmers in 2025

Lancashire's 26 best restaurants according to you, from Michelin star eateries to local takeaways

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

I love Lancashire! The 35 best villages, towns, and cities to live in the North West, according to you

Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

1. Albion Avenue, Blackpool

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

2. Albion Avenue, Blackpool

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

3. Albiion Avenue, Blackpool

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

4. Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

5. Albion Avenue, Blackpool

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

6. Albion Avenue, Blackpool

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPropertyLove YourMoneyPreston
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice