I tour 1 of Lancashire's most historic homes, a 19th century Wrea Green cottage with gorgeous garden for sale

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 11:19 BST

This gorgeous home dates back to the 1800s.

On the market for £349,500 with Unique Estate Agency, this spectacular property may have roots reaching back to the 19th century, but it is also a charming and modern home which also benefits from its location in the quiet and tranquil village of Wrea Green.

Recently renovated to a high standard, the home blends modern comforts with original features, with the property offering a spacious living room with a log burner, a modern kitchen, two reception rooms, a utility room, and a ground-floor WC.

Heading upstairs, you’ll find three well-proportioned bedrooms and a newly-fitted family bathroom with a four-piece suite, while externally the property boasts a large front garden, mainly laid to lawn, with a paved pathway leading to the entrance.

The rear garden is a mature, landscaped space with flower beds and a large paved patio area, perfect for relaxing, while there is also shared access to the driveway, providing off-road parking and a detached double garage with electric doors, power, and lighting.

Located close to local amenities, schools, and excellent transport links, this home offers the perfect blend of charm and convenience, with the home also benefitting from a gated front garden, modern kitchen, and stunning living spaces.

Take a look around...

