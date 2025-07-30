I think this quirky family home in Blackpool is a charming find!

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

This family home for sale in Blackpool is quirky but charming- see if you agree.

Located on Oakland Avenue in Norbeck, this three-bed semi-detached home is on the market with Royle Estate Agents for £194,950.

Inside, a chic porch leads into a colourful hallways, off which there is a generously proportioned lounge with a log burning stove.

There is then a sun lounge off the main lounge- which could be used as a dining room- that is in turn connected to the large modern kitchen, complete with a separate utility room.

Upstairs you will find two double bedrooms, a third smaller bedroom and a modern family bathroom.

Outside the property has a gravelled front garden, with a bench nestled inside an alcove, and space on one side for multiple cars.

Out the back is a large garden with various seating areas, including one underneath a shaded canopy.

Take a look around the property with the gallery below.

The front of the property

1. Oakland Avenue 1

The front of the property | Royle Estate Agents

The front has a cute bench in a window arch

2. Oakland Avenue 2

The front has a cute bench in a window arch | Royle Estate Agents

The front porch

3. Oakland Avenue 3

The front porch | Royle Estate Agents

The hallway

4. Oakland Avenue 4

The hallway | Royle Estate Agents

The hallway from the opposite perspective

5. Oakland Avenue 5

The hallway from the opposite perspective | Royle Estate Agents

The lounge

6. Oakland Avenue 6

The lounge | Royle Estate Agents

