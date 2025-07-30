I think this quirky family home in Blackpool is a charming find!

Located on Oakland Avenue in Norbeck, this three-bed semi-detached home is on the market with Royle Estate Agents for £194,950.
Inside, a chic porch leads into a colourful hallways, off which there is a generously proportioned lounge with a log burning stove.
There is then a sun lounge off the main lounge- which could be used as a dining room- that is in turn connected to the large modern kitchen, complete with a separate utility room.
Upstairs you will find two double bedrooms, a third smaller bedroom and a modern family bathroom.
Outside the property has a gravelled front garden, with a bench nestled inside an alcove, and space on one side for multiple cars.
Out the back is a large garden with various seating areas, including one underneath a shaded canopy.
Take a look around the property with the gallery below.
