I think this quirky family home in Blackpool is a charming find!

Located on Oakland Avenue in Norbeck, this three-bed semi-detached home is on the market with Royle Estate Agents for £194,950.

Inside, a chic porch leads into a colourful hallways, off which there is a generously proportioned lounge with a log burning stove.

There is then a sun lounge off the main lounge- which could be used as a dining room- that is in turn connected to the large modern kitchen, complete with a separate utility room.

Upstairs you will find two double bedrooms, a third smaller bedroom and a modern family bathroom.

Outside the property has a gravelled front garden, with a bench nestled inside an alcove, and space on one side for multiple cars.

Out the back is a large garden with various seating areas, including one underneath a shaded canopy.

Take a look around the property with the gallery below.

