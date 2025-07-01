I think this is my dream kitchen! Stunning four bed for sale in Blackpool

I love the kitchen in this fabulous four bed home for sale in Blackpool but there’s even more to like...

Located on Redwood Boulevard, a modern Kensington Developments estate, this property is on the market with Unique Estate Agency for £425,000.

Downstairs, there is a modern kitchen complete with fitted units, waste master and island; a large family room that can open up to the front living room; a generously sized study that could be used as a thirrd reception room; downstairs WC; utility room; under stairs storage; and an orangery with French doors to the kitchen, family room and rear garden.

Upstairs there are then four double bedrooms - two of which benefit from en-suite shower rooms -, a family bathroom and a storage cupboard.

Externally, the property boasts a part lawned, part paved, part decked large south facing rear garden as well as a paved/gravelled garden to the front next toa double garage with electric door and off road parking for multiple cars.

The link to the property listing is: https://www.uniqueestateagency.co.uk/property-search~action=detail,pid=2714

The front of the house

The front of the house | Unique Estate Agency

The kitchen

The kitchen | Unique Estate Agency

Another view of the kitchen

Another view of the kitchen | Unique Estate Agency

The adjoining orangerie

The adjoining orangerie | Unique Estate Agency

The family room

The family room | Unique Estate Agency

The fmaily room is also connected to the orangerie

The fmaily room is also connected to the orangerie | Unique Estate Agency

