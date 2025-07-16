I think this is a wonderful three bed in Blackpool & it has an indoor gym!

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Take a look at this thee-bed home for sale in Blackpool which even has an indoor gym.

Located on Watson Road, this three-bed semi-dteached property is on the market with Stephen Tew Estate Agents for offers over £200,000.

On the ground floor, a hallway with convenient clockroam leads to a spacious lounge, dining room and kitchen - the latter of which are also connected.

The large kitchen then boasts a utiliy room and downstairs toilet at the back.

Upstairs you find three well-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom whilst there is also a large loft room on the second floor which is currently used partly as an office and a gym.

Outside, the property is paved all around with off-road parking at the front and an enclosed corner plot garden out the back.

Look around the home with our gallery below...

The front of the property

1. Watson Road 1

The front of the property | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The lounge

2. Watson Road 2

The lounge | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The dining room

3. Watson Road 3

The dining room | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The kitchen

4. Watson Road 4

The kitchen | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The kitchen from another angle

5. Watson Road 5

The kitchen from another angle | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The dining room is connected to the kitchen

6. Watson Road 6

The dining room is connected to the kitchen | Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPropertyParking
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice