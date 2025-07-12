I think this Blackpool six-bed would make the perfect family home

By Aimee Seddon

Published 12th Jul 2025, 17:34 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST

I think this four - potentially six - bedroom home for sale in Blackpool is such a bargain

Located on Hampton Road, this spacious semi-detached house is on the market with Christie King Estage Agents with a guide price of £250,000.

On the first floor, a smart hallway leads to a large, welcoming lounge, a handy downstairs W.C. and a huge open play kitchen/dining area with yet another living room area.

Up the carpeted stairs, there are four well sized bedrooms and a family bathroom witha separate W.C.

Upstairs again, there is the opportunity to create two more bedrooms as you find two large loft rooms thata re currently used for storage.

Outside a pebbled rear garden is well maintained with neat paved areas and an outhouse.

Take a tour look of the property with the gallery below...

The front of the house

1. Hampton Road 1

The front of the house | Christie King Estate Agents

The lounge

2. Hampton Road 2

The lounge | Christie King Estate Agents

Open plan kitchen/dining room

3. Hampton Road 3

Open plan kitchen/dining room | Christie King Estate Agents

Another living area is connected to the kitchen/dining room

4. Hampton Road 4

Another living area is connected to the kitchen/dining room | Christie King Estate Agents

A different view of the open plan kitchen/dining/living area

5. Hampton Road 5

A different view of the open plan kitchen/dining/living area | Christie King Estate Agents

The second living room again

6. Hampton Road 6

The second living room again | Christie King Estate Agents

