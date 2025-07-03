I think this 4-bed Fylde Coast home would make the perfect family home & its price is decent!

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 08:36 BST

A four bed property has gone on the market in Cleveleys and I think it would make the perfect family home.

This Redrow development is a spacious four-bedroom detached home - with no chain - on Bordeaux Crescent.

On the market with The Square Room for £315, the property boasts a beautifully landscaped south facing garden and a garage out the front with generous off-road parking.

Inside, the ground floor features a lounge, dining room, a kitch diner, a utlity room and a downstairs toilet.

The first floor is then home to four good sized bedrooms, one with en-suite and a family bathroom.

Take a look around the home below...

The front of the house

1. Bordeaux Crescent 1

The front of the house | The Square Room

The hallway

2. Bordeaux Crescent 2

The hallway | The Square Room

The living room

3. Bordeaux Crescent 3

The living room | The Square Room

The living room connects to the dining room

4. Bordeaux Crescent 4

The living room connects to the dining room | The Square Room

The dining room

5. Bordeaux Crescent 5

The dining room | The Square Room

The kitchen

6. Bordeaux Crescent 6

The kitchen | The Square Room

