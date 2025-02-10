I remember when this house was a bakery! Stunning 4 bed detached Fleetwood family home for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 15:06 BST

What a home!

On the market for £299,950 with The Square Room, this gorgeous Fleetwood family home is well-known locally and is sure to catch a few admiring glances not only by dint of the fact that it’s a stunning modern home, but also because it used to be a bakery!

A beautifully-renovated home with space, style, and a modern finish, this detached home boasts a desirable location close to the town centre, local shops, nearby schools, the beach, and various transport links.

A lovely blend of character and modernity, it blends original features with functionality, with an open-plan living area, a modern kitchen/diner, cosy family rooms perfect for movie nights, a handy utility room, and a downstairs toilet.

Heading upstairs, you’ll find four double bedrooms, including a main bedroom with en suite, and a charming family bathroom complete with freestanding jacuzzi bath with an inset TV. Outside this home has a large driveway, as well as front and rear gardens in which stands a versatile garden room perfect for various uses.

Take a look around...

