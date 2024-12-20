The UK housing market is a regular topic of conversation given the preeminent place it holds at the centre of national consciousness. From soaring prices and a lack of provision to landlords hoovering up rows of terraced houses and wallet-busting interest rates, it can be a thorny issue indeed.

As is the case across the wider country, the housing market in Lancashire reflects a wider trend: regional affordability coexisting with areas of far greater prices, while cities and towns such as Preston, Blackpool, and Lancaster have seen gradual increases driven by remote working and people favouring space over large cities.

Still far more affordable than areas in the South, the North West has nevertheless experienced a surge in demand for homes as a result of the decreased rate of housebuilding relative to population growth in recent decades and the selling off of council homes.

While market forces like the cost of living crisis, interest rate spikes, and inflation have dimmed buyer enthusiasm, there is still a desire on the part of many would-be property owners to get their foot on the ladder, with first-time buyers and investors alike keen to find good opportunities.

With that in mind, here we’ve put together a list of the top 10 most affordable areas of Lancashire based on property data from the Office for National Statistics, which assessed median house prices for MSOA areas in Lancashire up to the year ending March 2024.