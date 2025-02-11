I love this tranquil 3-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde family bungalow with private wraparound gardens for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 16:02 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 16:04 BST

This spacious bungalow is a hidden gem of a property.

On the market for £279,250 with Butson Blofeld, this gorgeous three-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde home is lovely.

It features an entrance vestibule, a lounge with solid wood flooring and a wood burning stove, a fitted kitchen, wrap-around gardens, and an air of tranquillity.

Hodder Way

Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Hodder Way

Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Hodder Way

Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Hodder Way

Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Hodder Way

Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Hodder Way

Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

