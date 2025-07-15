I love this sweet, modern flat for sale in Lytham - and its price!

Located on Preston Road, this two-bed flat is on the market with Lytham Estate Agents for £179, 950.
This spacious 1st & 2nd floor two-bedroom duplex apartment is just a short stroll from 'The Green' and Lytham town centre.
Inside, carpeted stairs lead you up to the first floor, where there is a large lounge, exceptionally modern kitchen- witha breakfast bar-, a family sized bathroom and a well proporioned bedroom.
Up another flight of stairs there is then also a large dormer bedroom.
Externally, a driveway to the side of the property provides off road parking whilst there is also a garage.
Double gates then lead to a private paved garden with bordering gravelled flower beds.
