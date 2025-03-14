On the market for £265,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this gorgeous 3 storey semi-detached 4-bed Thornton-Cleveleys home is a lovely blend of spacious design perfect for modern family living and classy stylish touches.

An immaculate property located in a sought-after, quiet residential area close to local amenities such as shops, schools, and sports clubs, this home also benefit from excellent transport links to both Blackpool and Preston.

The home is, first and foremost, spacious and versatile, featuring an entrance hallway with an oak staircase leading to the first floor, and two reception rooms, including a lounge with a log-burner-style gas fire and a dining room with French doors opening to the rear garden.

The stunning fitted kitchen/breakfast room includes integrated appliances and offers access to the garden, while an additional and extra cosy sitting room provides even more versatile space, perfect for when you’re entertaining.

Upstairs, there are 3 well-proportioned bedrooms, with one currently used as a home office, while the family bathroom is beautifully finished with a corner bath, shower cubicle, and vanity sink unit. The second floor features a generous fourth bedroom with Velux skylights and views of nearby playing fields.

Externally, the property boasts a well-maintained private rear garden with a summer house and gated access, as well as a block-paved driveway providing off-road parking and access to the garage at the front.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

1 . Mossom Lane (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Mossom Lane (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | Mossom Lane (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo Sales

2 . Mossom Lane (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Mossom Lane (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | Mossom Lane (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo Sales

3 . Mossom Lane (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Mossom Lane (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | Mossom Lane (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo Sales

4 . Mossom Lane (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Mossom Lane (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | Mossom Lane (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo Sales

5 . Mossom Lane (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Mossom Lane (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | Mossom Lane (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo Sales