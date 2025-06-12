I love this bedroom and I can't believe there are five more in this Blackpool home

This spacious semi-detached house on Hampton Road is on the market with Christie King Estage Agents with a guide price of £250,000.
On the first floor, a smart hallway leads to a large, welcoming lounge, a handy downstairs W.C. and a huge open play kitchen/dining area with yet another living room area.
Up the carpeted stairs, there are four well sized bedrooms and a family bathroom witha separate W.C.
Upstairs again, there is the opportunity to create two more bedrooms as you find two large loft rooms thata re currently used for storage.
Outside a pebbled rear garden is well maintained with neat paved areas and an outhouse.
Have a look around the property with the gallery below...
