On the market for offers in excess of £550,000 with Kingswood, this executive 4 bed detached Fulwood home has it all.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
From a bright and airy entrance hall and spacious living rooms, this place also features an uber modern kitchen diner, a gorgeous main bedroom off the massive landing, and a superb landscaped garden.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Have a look around...
Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss...
Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price
33 adorable pics of Preston reception classes in the 2000s, from Penwortham & Cottam to Longton & St Joseph's