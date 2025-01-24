This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for offers in excess of £185,000 with Purplebricks, this is the ideal getaway.

Situated in a stunning rural location near the gorgeous town of Carnforth, this lodge boasts easy access to on-site restaurants, bars, a swimming pool, and lake beach areas on a top-quality leisure site.

A newly-refurbished swelling, this three-bedroom semi-detached lodge features a spacious design, including three downstairs bedrooms overlooking the lake and bathroom facilities, an open-plan lounge on the first floor with smart TV, and a well-equipped kitchen. What’s more the dining table doubles as a snooker table and ping pong table.

The lodge has wrap-around decking and outdoor furniture, while the property offers easy access to the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales, the City of Lancaster, and Blackpool, as well as a number of activities from kayaking, paddle boarding, and zip-lining to water skiing and fishing,#

Take a look around...